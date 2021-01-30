Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
FOUND: Local girl found safe after she went missing Friday night
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on 1/29/21.
Gun battle between Pueblo Police and a man out on bond for assault on a police officer ends in an arrest, according to investigators
A still frame from from a video that shows a violent carjacking, according to police. 1/28/21.
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Head-on crash closes Highway 24 near Falcon Friday night

Latest News

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’
Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign...
Space Force changing the name of some ranks across all systems
The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan