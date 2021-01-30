Space Force changing the name of some ranks across all systems

WASHINGTON, (AFNS) --Effective Feb. 1, the Space Force will use the following rank names across all Space Force systems and in all manners of address.

Grade Rank Abbreviation Terms of Address E1 Specialist 1 Spc1 Preferred term is Specialist but Spec1 or Specialist 1 are both acceptable E2 Specialist 2 Spc2 Preferred term is Specialist but Spec2 or Specialist 2 are both acceptable E3 Specialist 3 Spc3 Preferred term is Specialist but Spec3 or Specialist 3 are both acceptable E4 Specialist 4 Spc4 Preferred term is Specialist but Spec4 or Specialist 4 are both acceptable E5 Sergeant Sgt Sergeant E6 Technical Sergeant TSgt Sergeant or Technical Sergeant or Tech Sergeant E7 Master Sergeant MSgt Sergeant or Master Sergeant E8 Senior Master Sergeant SMSgt Senior or Senior Master Sergeant E9 Chief Master Sergeant CMSgt Chief or Chief Master Sergeant E9 Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force CMSSF Chief or Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force O1 Second Lieutenant 2d Lt Second Lieutenant or Lieutenant O2 First Lieutenant 1st Lt First Lieutenant or Lieutenant O3 Captain Capt Captain O4 Major Maj Major O5 Lieutenant Colonel Lt Col Lieutenant Colonel or Colonel O6 Colonel Col Colonel O7 Brigadier General Brig Gen Brigadier General or General O8 Major General Maj Gen Major General or General O9 Lieutenant General Lt Gen Lieutenant General or General O10 General Gen General

Publications, forms, websites, and systems will reflect these grade changes beginning Feb. 1, but it may take time for all systems to reflect the change.

Guardians will wear Air Force rank insignia until the Space Force finalizes its own rank insignia designs, which is expected sometime in the coming months. The service will announce opportunities for Guardians to contribute feedback during the design process.

Crowdsourced feedback on rank names was collected from the field and was part of the decision-making process.

This change does not trigger the need to update the member’s common access card. The service will issue guidance on updating to a Space Force CAC when those details are finalized.

For more information, the official memo announcing rank names can be found at the CAC-enabled Space Force portal, click here.