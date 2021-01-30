Advertisement

Space Force changing the name of some ranks across all systems

This will go into effect starting February 1
Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign...
Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.(Source: U.S. Space Force)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (AFNS) --Effective Feb. 1, the Space Force will use the following rank names across all Space Force systems and in all manners of address.

GradeRankAbbreviationTerms of Address
E1Specialist 1Spc1Preferred term is Specialist but Spec1 or Specialist 1 are both acceptable
E2Specialist 2Spc2Preferred term is Specialist but Spec2 or Specialist 2 are both acceptable
E3Specialist 3Spc3Preferred term is Specialist but Spec3 or Specialist 3 are both acceptable
E4Specialist 4Spc4Preferred term is Specialist but Spec4 or Specialist 4 are both acceptable
E5SergeantSgtSergeant
E6Technical SergeantTSgtSergeant or Technical Sergeant or Tech Sergeant
E7Master SergeantMSgtSergeant or Master Sergeant
E8Senior Master SergeantSMSgtSenior or Senior Master Sergeant
E9Chief Master SergeantCMSgtChief or Chief Master Sergeant
E9Chief Master Sergeant of the Space ForceCMSSFChief or Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
O1Second Lieutenant2d LtSecond Lieutenant or Lieutenant
O2First Lieutenant1st LtFirst Lieutenant or Lieutenant
O3CaptainCaptCaptain
O4MajorMajMajor
O5Lieutenant ColonelLt ColLieutenant Colonel or Colonel
O6ColonelColColonel
O7Brigadier GeneralBrig GenBrigadier General or General
O8Major GeneralMaj GenMajor General or General
O9Lieutenant GeneralLt GenLieutenant General or General
O10GeneralGenGeneral

Publications, forms, websites, and systems will reflect these grade changes beginning Feb. 1, but it may take time for all systems to reflect the change.

Guardians will wear Air Force rank insignia until the Space Force finalizes its own rank insignia designs, which is expected sometime in the coming months. The service will announce opportunities for Guardians to contribute feedback during the design process.

Crowdsourced feedback on rank names was collected from the field and was part of the decision-making process.

This change does not trigger the need to update the member’s common access card. The service will issue guidance on updating to a Space Force CAC when those details are finalized.

For more information, the official memo announcing rank names can be found at the CAC-enabled Space Force portal, click here.

Most Read

Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
FOUND: Local girl found safe after she went missing Friday night
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on 1/29/21.
Gun battle between Pueblo Police and a man out on bond for assault on a police officer ends in an arrest, according to investigators
A still frame from from a video that shows a violent carjacking, according to police. 1/28/21.
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Head-on crash closes Highway 24 near Falcon Friday night

Latest News

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’
The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police need help identifying a...
FBI needs help identifying Denver bank robbery suspect
The lines at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic near Coors Field in Denver Saturday morning.
Mass vaccination clinic in Denver plans to vaccinate 10,000 people this weekend
Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
One person taken to the hospital following stabbing