Space Force changing the name of some ranks across all systems
This will go into effect starting February 1
WASHINGTON, (AFNS) --Effective Feb. 1, the Space Force will use the following rank names across all Space Force systems and in all manners of address.
|Grade
|Rank
|Abbreviation
|Terms of Address
|E1
|Specialist 1
|Spc1
|Preferred term is Specialist but Spec1 or Specialist 1 are both acceptable
|E2
|Specialist 2
|Spc2
|Preferred term is Specialist but Spec2 or Specialist 2 are both acceptable
|E3
|Specialist 3
|Spc3
|Preferred term is Specialist but Spec3 or Specialist 3 are both acceptable
|E4
|Specialist 4
|Spc4
|Preferred term is Specialist but Spec4 or Specialist 4 are both acceptable
|E5
|Sergeant
|Sgt
|Sergeant
|E6
|Technical Sergeant
|TSgt
|Sergeant or Technical Sergeant or Tech Sergeant
|E7
|Master Sergeant
|MSgt
|Sergeant or Master Sergeant
|E8
|Senior Master Sergeant
|SMSgt
|Senior or Senior Master Sergeant
|E9
|Chief Master Sergeant
|CMSgt
|Chief or Chief Master Sergeant
|E9
|Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
|CMSSF
|Chief or Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
|O1
|Second Lieutenant
|2d Lt
|Second Lieutenant or Lieutenant
|O2
|First Lieutenant
|1st Lt
|First Lieutenant or Lieutenant
|O3
|Captain
|Capt
|Captain
|O4
|Major
|Maj
|Major
|O5
|Lieutenant Colonel
|Lt Col
|Lieutenant Colonel or Colonel
|O6
|Colonel
|Col
|Colonel
|O7
|Brigadier General
|Brig Gen
|Brigadier General or General
|O8
|Major General
|Maj Gen
|Major General or General
|O9
|Lieutenant General
|Lt Gen
|Lieutenant General or General
|O10
|General
|Gen
|General
Publications, forms, websites, and systems will reflect these grade changes beginning Feb. 1, but it may take time for all systems to reflect the change.
Guardians will wear Air Force rank insignia until the Space Force finalizes its own rank insignia designs, which is expected sometime in the coming months. The service will announce opportunities for Guardians to contribute feedback during the design process.
Crowdsourced feedback on rank names was collected from the field and was part of the decision-making process.
This change does not trigger the need to update the member’s common access card. The service will issue guidance on updating to a Space Force CAC when those details are finalized.
For more information, the official memo announcing rank names can be found at the CAC-enabled Space Force portal, click here.