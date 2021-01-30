Reports: Colorado Rockies trade Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals

DENVER (KKTV) - After a couple contentious (and a few more memorable) seasons in Colorado, it appears Arenado is on his way out of the Mile High City.

Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports Friday from The Athletic and ESPN. The Rockies reportedly will send more than $50 million of Arenado’s deal to St. Louis, and acquire multiple unnamed players. The deal is not official, and still needs to be finalized by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. Arenado’s contract has a no-trade provision and he may restructure his contract as part of a trade, according to the Associated Press.

The 29-year-old Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with Colorado in 2019, but has been in a behind-the-scenes feud with general manager Jeff Bridich in recent years. Arenado is a 5-time All-Star and an 8-time Gold Glove award winner, but struggled in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Arenado batted .253 with 9 doubles and 8 home runs, but remains one of the premier third basemen in Major League Baseball.

The Rockies will look to fill Arenado’s vacancy in the offseason, as they rebound from missing the playoffs in back-to-back years. The Rockies finished the 2020 season 26-34, their worst record by win percentage since 2015.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.