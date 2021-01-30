Advertisement

Burglary suspect hides from police behind cardboard; Suspect now in custody

This happened at a retail store on the North side of Pueblo Saturday morning
Pueblo Police responded to a north side retail store on a burglary alarm early Saturday morning.
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing burglary charges after Pueblo Police respond to an alarm at a store early Saturday morning on the North side of Pueblo.

Once police got to the scene, they found broken glass and knew someone had been inside the store. They did not find anyone inside but after searching around the store officers were able to find a man in a nearby building hiding behind some cardboard.

Initially the man would not come out of the building but decided to come out and surrender to the officers.

Police say the man had property from the store with him and was smoking a pipe.

The suspect reportedly would not give officers his name, but the officer recognized him from his days working back at the Pueblo County Detention Center (PCDC).

The suspect is now back at the PCDC facing burglary charges and the stolen property was returned to the store.

