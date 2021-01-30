Pikes Peak Hill Climb will allow fans for June race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 27, and the race will once again open the gates to spectators.

Last year, the Hill Climb was pushed from its typical spot in June to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the track was closed to fans. With a short turnaround this season, race officials are opening the excitement back up.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome spectators back to America’s Mountain in June,” Executive Director Megan Leatham said in a statement Friday, “Our competitors will be thrilled to have the best motorsport fans in the world cheering them on.”

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 1, and a limited number will be available for both race day and practices. Overnight camping passes will also be open at 9 Mile (which is reserved for tent campers only), Halfway Picnic Grounds, Ski Area and Glen Cove. No details on safety measures were released.

Officials will also reveal the list of 65 racers that will compete in the 99th running of the Race to the Clouds on Feb. 1.

