One person taken to the hospital following stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are currently investigating a reported stabbing that happened late Friday night. It happened in front of a liquor store near W. Rockrimmon Blvd. and Delmonico Dr. in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say two men got in an argument, leading to the suspect assaulting another man and then stabbing him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made at the time this article was written. Police are still investigating.

