MISSING: Authorities ask for help locating a girl with special needs last seen in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities asking for help with finding a girl who was last seen in northeast El Paso County.

A photo of Elizabeth “Lizzy” McPherson is at the top of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted her information just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. They did not include her age. In the past, the sheriff’s office has reported Lizzy has “special needs.” Lizzy has a history of running away and was last seen on Friday in the area of Bradshaw Road and Tracy Lane on Friday. The neighborhood is between Calhan and Falcon.

According to a previous post by the sheriff’s office, Lizzy has been known to tell people she is homeless.

If you see Lizzy you’re asked to call 911.

