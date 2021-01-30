Advertisement

MISSING: Authorities ask for help locating a girl with special needs last seen in El Paso County

Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.(EPSO)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities asking for help with finding a girl who was last seen in northeast El Paso County.

A photo of Elizabeth “Lizzy” McPherson is at the top of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted her information just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. They did not include her age. In the past, the sheriff’s office has reported Lizzy has “special needs.” Lizzy has a history of running away and was last seen on Friday in the area of Bradshaw Road and Tracy Lane on Friday. The neighborhood is between Calhan and Falcon.

According to a previous post by the sheriff’s office, Lizzy has been known to tell people she is homeless.

If you see Lizzy you’re asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

