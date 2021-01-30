Advertisement

Mass vaccination clinic in Denver plans to vaccinate 10,000 people this weekend

The lines at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic near Coors Field in Denver Saturday morning.
The lines at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic near Coors Field in Denver Saturday morning.(CBS 4)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The mass COVID-19 vaccination center near Coors Field in Denver is up and running!

According to our sister station in Denver, everyone in line has been pre-approved to get the vaccine. Health officials hope to get 10,000 people vaccinated this weekend alone!

This vaccine clinic is for those over the age of 70 and some healthcare workers who still need to get their vaccine. To read more about the clinic, click here.

Here is helicopter video from our sister station of the clinic on Saturday morning:

LIVE: This is helicopter video from our sister station in Denver! This is the line of cars waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic at Coors Field!

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, January 30, 2021

If you want to get on the vaccine list for UCHealth, click here, or call (720) 462-2255. You can’t just show up though, you have to register. If you are already a patient in the system, you will be randomly selected. Those who are contacted have 48 hours to respond. Registering does not guarantee you a spot, you will be notified if an appointment is available.

