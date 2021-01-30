Head-on crash closes Highway 24 near Falcon Friday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was seriously injured in a head-on collision Friday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 4:30 p.m. along Highway 24 near Judge Orr Road close to Falcon. Colorado State Patrol is reporting one of the drivers was critically injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was hurt, but their injuries were not as serious. There were also kids in one of the cars, but none of the children were seriously injured.

The highway was back open in both directions at about 6:25 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.