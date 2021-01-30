Advertisement

FBI needs help identifying Denver bank robbery suspect

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police need help identifying a suspect in an alleged bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon.(FBI Denver Division)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police need help identifying a suspect in an alleged bank robbery.

It happened at the US Bank inside the King Soopers located at 2810 Quebec Street in Denver Friday afternoon. Law enforcement officials believe the individual involved was “acting suspicious” inside a different TCF Bank at 2084 S Broadway in Denver about an hour before the robbery.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 5′11″ and 200 lb. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a sportswear logo, a black neck gator as a face mask, blue and black shirt, gray athletic shorts, and black and white shoes. You can see a picture of the suspect at the top of this article.

If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

