DeRozan leads Spurs to 119-109 win, ending Nuggets’ streak

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat Denver 119-109 to snap the Nuggets’ five-game winning streak.

San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are both 11-8 and tied for fourth in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 20 points for Denver.

The Nuggets had not lost since falling 109-105 to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 17.Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Patty Mills had 17 for San Antonio.

1/29/2021 9:52:08 PM (GMT -7:00)