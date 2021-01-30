Advertisement

DeRozan leads Spurs to 119-109 win, ending Nuggets’ streak

Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA. (KKTV)
By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat Denver 119-109 to snap the Nuggets’ five-game winning streak.

San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are both 11-8 and tied for fourth in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 20 points for Denver.

The Nuggets had not lost since falling 109-105 to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 17.Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Patty Mills had 17 for San Antonio.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/29/2021 9:52:08 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

D-11 Logo
All Mitchell High School staff members being ‘released,’ will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs
Parents and students walk out of the Southwest Motors Event Center, where kids and staff...
All-clear given for Goodnight Elementary School; no explosives found
Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on 1/29/21.
Gun battle between Pueblo Police and a man out on bond for assault on a police officer ends in an arrest, according to investigators
A Soldier from Company A, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard...
1st Colorado National Guard’s infantry company since World War II deploys to the Middle East

Latest News

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Pikes Peak Hill Climb will allow fans for June race
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Reports: Colorado Rockies trade Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals
Manitou Springs and Rye girls basketball teams battle Thursday at Manitou Springs High School
Manitou Springs girls drop season opener, Mustang boys blow out Rye
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0