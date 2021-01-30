COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum is launching a new exhibit to commemorate Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial starting today, Saturday, January 30.

The new exhibit, called “COS@150”, opens Saturday, January 30 and features 150 objects, illuminating 150 stories, commemorating 150 years. Throughout the year, the public is invited to explore these stories through a series of regional history lectures.

The first lecture takes place virtually and will delve into the history of the AdAmAn Club.

The museum is also launching a mobile experience for its “Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region A Through Z” exhibit. Beginning Jan. 30, users can explore the region’s history from anywhere through the new website, which conveniently provides interactive maps and tours on your mobile device.

The Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum is free to the public. Visitors are strongly encouraged to make reservations here, or by calling 719-385-5990.

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’ (KKTV)

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’ (KKTV)

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum launches new exhibit called ‘COS@150’ (KKTV)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.