Advertisement

BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

Vaccinations cards have personal information on them, such as your full name, your birthday, and where you got your vaccine.

However, it’s not just personal information scammers could be after. They could use real cards to make a phony ones.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain and the bureau warns that it’s only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

If you want to share the momentous occasion online, a safer option is to take a photo of your vaccine sticker or take a selfie at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Elizabeth McPherson.
FOUND: Local girl found safe after she went missing Friday night
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on 1/29/21.
Gun battle between Pueblo Police and a man out on bond for assault on a police officer ends in an arrest, according to investigators
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Photo from Gov. Jared Polis.
Colorado residents 65+ and educators are next in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine
A still frame from from a video that shows a violent carjacking, according to police. 1/28/21.
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police

Latest News

On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police need help identifying a...
FBI needs help identifying Denver bank robbery suspect
The lines at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic near Coors Field in Denver Saturday morning.
Mass vaccination clinic in Denver plans to vaccinate 10,000 people this weekend
Three Florida men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion two months ago, in...
One person taken to the hospital following stabbing