Woodland Park man allegedly involved in the US Capitol riot indicted by a grand jury

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was allegedly involved in the US Capitol riot was indicted by a Washington DC grand jury this week.

Robert Gieswein, a Woodland Park resident, is reportedly part of a militia group that goes by the name “Three Percenters,” a group federal authorities have deemed dangerous. According to documents posted on the Department of Justice website, the group is a “domestic militia that advocates for resistance to the U.S. federal government policies it considers to infringe on personal, local, and gun ownership rights.”

The indictment that was filed on Jan. 27 can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

According to federal documents, Gieswen is accused of using a bat and aerosol spray to intimidate multiple officers and is facing a total of six counts which include:

1) Obstruction of an official proceeding

2) Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

3) Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

4) Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

5) Destruction of government property

6) Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

The capitol right happened on Jan. 6. Gieswein’s next court appearance is Friday.

