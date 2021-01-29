Advertisement

Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - One Massachusetts woman has decided to take on a new hobby by making birdhouses as a way to give back to her community.

The birdhouses are not your average birdhouse. These birdhouses are modeled after real homes.

Mary Standish has several birdhouses and bird feeders outside of her home and inside of her shed, she is carefully crafting another.

After having an operation on her foot this past spring, she turned a single project into a hobby.

Standish takes pictures of homes and mimics them for birds.

She begins by drawing up the plans and then carefully cuts the wood that will be used for the birdhouse.

Standish says that her hobby helps to pass the time since her husband and daughter passed away.

“It’s just something to keep my mind occupied,” she said.

Standish has been making birdhouses for her friends.

“They are just really happy with what I give them,” she said.

When others ask her to make one, she asks for a donation.

Standish gives the money to a local American legion and Operation Comfort Warrior, a program near and dear to her heart after having served in the United States Air Force.

“Each member of the service, we all do our part,” she said.

She plans to keep making birdhouses because it makes her “happy.”

Standish says the skill comes naturally because her father was a carpenter and she took art classes in high school.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
D-11 Logo
All Mitchell High School staff members being ‘released,’ will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs
Stock photo of police lights.
‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie...
Teens arrested in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children
Parents and students walk out of the Southwest Motors Event Center, where kids and staff...
All-clear given for Goodnight Elementary School; no explosives found

Latest News

A one-time project has turned into a charitable hobby for a Massachusetts veteran.
Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back
A Colorado boy was recognized by CDOT for his safety message.
’SNOW DOWN, SLOW DOWN!’ Colorado boy recognized for message to motorists
Vaccine clinic at Pueblo Mall
Pueblo County Health reassures safety of vaccines after woman is injected with empty syringe
Kempter
Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for abduction of teen