’SNOW DOWN, SLOW DOWN!’ Colorado boy recognized for message to motorists

A Colorado boy was recognized by CDOT for his safety message.
A Colorado boy was recognized by CDOT for his safety message.(Alexandria R.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado boy was in his family’s car as they traveled through the GAP section of I-25 when a slogan popped into his head.

“Snow down, slow down.”

A simple message Julius thought of as cars went speeding by his family through a construction zone on the highway between Castle Rock and Monument recently. This 7-year-old boy is well aware of the danger associated with driving faster than the posted speed limit, or even driving the speed limit when road conditions are slick or icy.

Julius and his family took his slogan to the Colorado Department of Transportation and the agency was more than willing to share his message with motorists this week. Julius even had a chance to see how the state agency operates as he witnessed his message come to life on Highway 50.

“Some of our best messages come from members of the community,” explained Sam Cole, CDOT Safety Communications Manager. “If you have an idea, we encourage you to submit it!”

Submit your ideas online at http://bit.ly/CDOTdigitalsign.

