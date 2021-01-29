Advertisement

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to co-host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet...
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 7.(Twitter/@Animal Planet via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you like puppies, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, then you’re going to love Super Bowl Sunday.

The two friends will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

The pair are both dog-lovers and have dogs of their own. Snoop has two French bulldogs and Martha also has two French bulldogs, as well as two Chow Chows.

Ahead of the game, the rapper and culinary icon will hold competitions to create the “pawfect” party snack and a Puppy Bowl-themed cocktail.

Snoop and Martha will sport orange and blue jerseys, repping both Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

For those not familiar with the Puppy Bowl, it’s meant to mimic a football game with puppies playing inside a small stadium.

All the participating puppies are shelter dogs up for adoption. This year, the puppy players will represent Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works and SPCA Los Angeles.

The Puppy Bowl pregame show will air before the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 on Animal Planet. It will also stream on Discovery Plus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
All Mitchell High School staff members being ‘released,’ will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs
Parents and students walk out of the Southwest Motors Event Center, where kids and staff...
All-clear given for Goodnight Elementary School; no explosives found
Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
A Soldier from Company A, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard...
1st Colorado National Guard’s infantry company since World War II deploys to the Middle East
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie...
Teens arrested in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden taking ‘creative steps’ to push for $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; one-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars, and Wall Street bends under the pressure
Pueblo Police responded to the 1200 block of Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo just before 5 a.m. on...
Pueblo Police respond to car fire early Friday morning