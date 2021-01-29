Pueblo Police respond to car fire early Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was able to get out of a car that caught fire early Friday morning. Pueblo Police responded to the 1200 block of Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo just before 5 a.m.

At 5:22 a.m., officers were dispatched with PFD to the 1200 blk. S. Santa Fe Ave. on report of a car fire. The car’s owner told Officers Alan Peil & Seth Jensen that he was there to pick up someone & was waiting in the driveway when the front end of the car began to burn. pic.twitter.com/XnwcFkiDxo — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) January 29, 2021

The owner of the car told officers he was waiting in the driveway to pick someone up when the front end of the car started to burn. The driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured.

Pueblo Fire Department responded and got the fire under control and no homes were damaged.

Crews are not sure what caused the car to catch fire. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

