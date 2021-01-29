Advertisement

Pueblo Police respond to car fire early Friday morning

Pueblo Police responded to the 1200 block of Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo just before 5 a.m. on...
Pueblo Police responded to the 1200 block of Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo just before 5 a.m. on reports of a car fire.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was able to get out of a car that caught fire early Friday morning. Pueblo Police responded to the 1200 block of Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo just before 5 a.m.

The owner of the car told officers he was waiting in the driveway to pick someone up when the front end of the car started to burn. The driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured.

Pueblo Fire Department responded and got the fire under control and no homes were damaged.

Crews are not sure what caused the car to catch fire. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
All Mitchell High School staff members being ‘released,’ will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs
Parents and students walk out of the Southwest Motors Event Center, where kids and staff...
All-clear given for Goodnight Elementary School; no explosives found
Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
A Soldier from Company A, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard...
1st Colorado National Guard’s infantry company since World War II deploys to the Middle East
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie...
Teens arrested in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children

Latest News

A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after reportedly being hit by a car Friday...
One person seriously injured after crash Thursday night
1.29.21
Warmer day ahead
1.29.21
Warming up today
A Colorado boy was recognized by CDOT for his safety message.
’SNOW DOWN, SLOW DOWN!’ Colorado boy recognized for message to motorists