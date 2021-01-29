Pueblo Police respond to car fire early Friday morning
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was able to get out of a car that caught fire early Friday morning. Pueblo Police responded to the 1200 block of Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo just before 5 a.m.
The owner of the car told officers he was waiting in the driveway to pick someone up when the front end of the car started to burn. The driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured.
Pueblo Fire Department responded and got the fire under control and no homes were damaged.
Crews are not sure what caused the car to catch fire. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
