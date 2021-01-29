Pueblo Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting near Club Manor Dr. and Fortino Blvd. in Pueblo. Police say they were clled out to the Motel 6 near N. Elizabeth on a menacing call.
When officers got to the scene, the suspect started shooting and Police returned fire.
No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for his wounds, but is reportedly in stable condition.
We are working to learn more information and will update this article as more information becomes available.
