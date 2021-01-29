Advertisement

Pueblo Police have a suspect for bomb threat made on Thursday at Goodnight Elementary School

Pueblo Police are looking at a juvenile male in connection with Thursday's bomb threat at...
Pueblo Police are looking at a juvenile male in connection with Thursday's bomb threat at Goodnight Elementary.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they have a suspect in connection to a bomb threat made on Thursday at Goodnight Elementary School.

Police say suspect is a juvenile man and he could be connected to several other threats made in Pueblo this week. Two of those threats were reportedly made to the Pueblo Police Department, one at the YMCA, and the threat made at Goodnight Elementary.

Police are still investigating the threat. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

