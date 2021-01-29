Pueblo Police have a suspect for bomb threat made on Thursday at Goodnight Elementary School

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they have a suspect in connection to a bomb threat made on Thursday at Goodnight Elementary School.

Police say suspect is a juvenile man and he could be connected to several other threats made in Pueblo this week. Two of those threats were reportedly made to the Pueblo Police Department, one at the YMCA, and the threat made at Goodnight Elementary.

@PuebloPolice1 tell me they are looking at a juvenile man in connection with the bomb threat at Goodnight Elementary on Thursday.

Police are still investigating the threat. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

