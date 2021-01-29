Advertisement

Pueblo County Health reassures safety of vaccines after woman is injected with empty syringe

Vaccine clinic at Pueblo Mall
Vaccine clinic at Pueblo Mall(KKTV)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Health Department held a news conference on Thursday to reassure the safety of their vaccine process. They reported an incident that happened earlier this month, when a woman was accidentally injected with an empty syringe.

According to a report from PDPHE, a nurse at the Pueblo Mall clinic injected a woman with what they thought was a pre-filled syringe. After the shot, they realized it was empty. They reported it to the Chief Medical Officer, and decided to give the woman a second shot, this time with the vaccine.

“Will it happen again? We definitely hope it won’t,” said Randy Evetts, the Public Health Director for PDPHE. “We put processes in place to try to assure that it won’t, but we also do have a process in place to try to catch that. In this particular situation, we were able to identify the situation immediately. We fully disclosed to the patient what happened and were able to correct it immediately after consultation with our Chief Medical Officer.”

PDPHE has been holding vaccine clinics at the mall throughout the month. They will vaccinate more people on Friday, and future dates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
D-11 Logo
All Mitchell High School staff members being ‘released,’ will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs
Stock photo of police lights.
‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie...
Teens arrested in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children
Parents and students walk out of the Southwest Motors Event Center, where kids and staff...
All-clear given for Goodnight Elementary School; no explosives found

Latest News

Kempter
Colorado man sentenced to 19 years in prison for abduction of teen
Ft. Carson Vaccination Clinic
Fort Carson opens COVID-19 vaccination site
Robert Gieswein.
Woodland Park man allegedly involved in the US Capitol riot indicted by a grand jury
Captain David Sagel
Colorado governor orders flags to be lowered honoring a firefighter who died from work-related cancer