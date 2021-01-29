Pueblo County Health reassures safety of vaccines after woman is injected with empty syringe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Health Department held a news conference on Thursday to reassure the safety of their vaccine process. They reported an incident that happened earlier this month, when a woman was accidentally injected with an empty syringe.

According to a report from PDPHE, a nurse at the Pueblo Mall clinic injected a woman with what they thought was a pre-filled syringe. After the shot, they realized it was empty. They reported it to the Chief Medical Officer, and decided to give the woman a second shot, this time with the vaccine.

“Will it happen again? We definitely hope it won’t,” said Randy Evetts, the Public Health Director for PDPHE. “We put processes in place to try to assure that it won’t, but we also do have a process in place to try to catch that. In this particular situation, we were able to identify the situation immediately. We fully disclosed to the patient what happened and were able to correct it immediately after consultation with our Chief Medical Officer.”

PDPHE has been holding vaccine clinics at the mall throughout the month. They will vaccinate more people on Friday, and future dates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.