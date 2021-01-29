One person seriously injured after crash Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after reportedly being hit by a car Friday night. It happened near the intersection of E. Uintah St. and N. Tejon St. just before midnight.

Colorado Springs Police responded to the scene and the Major Crash Team started investigating.

East and West bound E. Uintah St. was shut down from N. Cascade Ave. to N. Nevada Ave. and N. Tejon St. from E. Uintah St. to E. San Miguel St. for several hours. The roads have since reopened.

The current condition of the bicyclist is unknown. No charges have been filed at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

