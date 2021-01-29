Advertisement

MISSING: Blind man last seen in Colorado on Monday

Robert O'Brien
Robert O'Brien(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Thursday for a blind man who was reported missing out of Colorado.

70-year-old Robert O’Brien was last seen on Monday in the Littleton area south of Denver.

“Subject is blind and may be in danger,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation wrote on a missing poster.

A photo of “Bob” is at the top of this article. Call 911 if you see him or call 303-794-1551 with any information that could help.

