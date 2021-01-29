Manitou Springs girls drop season opener, Mustang boys blow out Rye

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a split decision at Manitou Springs High School Thursday.

The boys basketball team destroyed opponent Rye 57-20, holding the Thunderbolts to just 2 points in the first quarter and 4 points in the 4th.

Rye girls basketball got the best of Manitou, winning 48-30. The Thunderbolts are a team to keep an eye on, as they currently are the top-ranked team in 2A.

St. Mary’s boys basketball toppled Faith Christian, winning 103-84.

