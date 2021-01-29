Advertisement

Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0

Avs secure first win streak of 2021.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nazem Kadri had two goals, one midway through the third period to snap a scoreless tie, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Kadri also had an assist, Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Avalanche. Colorado scored 15 goals over its previous two home games, including seven in Tuesday’s win against San Jose, but offense was hard to come by Thursday. The Avalanche had just 18 shots on goal through two periods and also hit the post a few times.

