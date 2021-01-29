Advertisement

Fort Carson opens COVID-19 vaccination site

Ft. Carson Vaccination Clinic
Ft. Carson Vaccination Clinic(KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson is moving on to a new phase of vaccinations on post, and is asking anyone who qualifies to line up and get their shot.

“We are excited to be sticking people in the arm with shots, like I said earlier, is the quickest way back to normal,” Commanding General Matt McFarlane told 11 News.

The list for vaccinations is below. Fort Carson is moving to 1B now.

Fort Carson officials said they were mostly finished vaccinating first responders working at the hospital, and are ready to move on. They also highly suggest anyone who is available to get the vaccine does to help end the pandemic.

