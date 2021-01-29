Advertisement

Colorado governor orders flags to be lowered honoring a firefighter who died from work-related cancer

Captain David Sagel
Captain David Sagel(Westminster FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - The governor of Colorado issued an order to help the entire state honor a firefighter who died from work-related cancer.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Friday, Jan. 29, from sunrise to sunset to honor Captain David Sagel of the Westminster Fire Department.

Captain Sagel leaves behind his wife and two sons. He was only 54 at the time of his passing, after battling abdominal cancer for more than a year.

“Captain Sagel served the Westminster Fire Department for 34 years,” a release from the governor’s office reads. “He was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado. David was well-known for his passion for community service. In his off-duty time, he instituted and led a foster home renovation program where he worked with Adams and Jefferson Counties to identify foster homes in need of repairs, and recruited the help of other Fire Department members and local businesses to assist in renovating them at no cost to the families. The Westminster community and Coloradans across our state mourn Captain Sagel’s passing.”

The Westminster Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Captain David Sagel. Sagel passed away on the evening of...

Posted by Westminster Fire Department on Monday, January 25, 2021

