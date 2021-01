COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posted a video of Atka, the baby moose, enjoying this week’s snow! Atka is having a blast in the cold weather running around in his enclosure and eating some snow piled up on the fence.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

