Air Force Academy conducting review of Academy’s Honor Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Academy is reviewing the Academy’s Honor Program for the first time in several years.

The purpose of the review was to provide findings and recommendations on how to improve the program and ensure the Cadet Honor Code and Honor Program relevantly and effectively achieve cadet character development. They also aim to help ensure that Honor remains the cornerstone of the Academy, where every cadet upholds the Honor Code: “We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.”

Lt. Gen. Clark noted how “the Honor Code is not only foundational to the Air Force Academy, but it serves as a guide for cadets to live an honorable life, whether serving in uniform or not.” He further said that “Honor serves as one of my fundamental institutional priorities for developing Leaders of Character.”

The Honor Review committee focuses on reviewing tenets of the current Honor Program, previous Honor assessments, studies, reports, and surveys. They will also look at internal processes, structures, and activities associated with the Honor Program. After completion, changes and timing will be implemented based on the conclusions and suggestions of the review.

Part of the review will focus on the 2020 Spring semester when the Academy made the decision to send approximately 3,000 cadets for their health and safety.

The decision forced an 8-day transition of the Academy’s curriculum to an at-home remote classes, a first for the traditionally in-person institution. That’s when 249 cadets were reportedly suspected of violating the Academy’s Honor Code over various forms of cheating during the spring semester.

Most of those Cadets have been placed on six months of probation and remediation. The remainder are pending cases at various stages of the Honor process and there have also been dismissals from the Academy resulting from the incidents. Cadets in violation of the Honor Code are not allowed to represent the Academy until they complete the required remediation.

The Academy says these violations were detected by existing Dean of Faculty academic safeguards ranging from failing to properly cite sources, to using unauthorized online tutoring websites to receive solutions to exam questions in real time, to completing final exams in small groups.

The cadet-led process of working through the Honor Code violations was not able to start until cadets returned for the Fall Semester and is currently progressing slower than normal, primarily due to COVID restrictions.

The Superintendent has complete confidence in the Academy’s academic integrity. The Academy continues to evaluate and update temporarily remote academic programs, and is implementing lessons learned to deter future violations. Some examples include enhanced use of technology to monitor for plagiarism and real-time monitoring of websites to identify any unauthorized sharing. In addition, the Academy developed supplemental course content and resources for cadets to enhance learning.

Lt. Gen. Clark affirmed that “remediation is a consequence and not an act of leniency. If earned, remediation provides an opportunity to reset the moral compass and deepen a cadet’s understanding of and respect for the Honor Code. Developing leaders of character is not without life lessons and learning from these mistakes.

