Colorado residents 65+ and educators next in line to get COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis says those above the age of 65 and educators can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on February 8.
Right now about 40% of those over the age of 70 have been vaccinated for the virus. The Colorado Department of Public Health has a goal to vaccinate 70% of Coloradans 70+ by the end of February.
The Governor says educators include teachers, and those who are in the classroom with kids.
Governor Polis made the announcement in a press conference on Friday, you can watch it here:
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
