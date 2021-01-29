Advertisement

Colorado residents 65+ and educators next in line to get COVID-19 vaccine

Jan. 29, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis says those above the age of 65 and educators can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on February 8.

Right now about 40% of those over the age of 70 have been vaccinated for the virus. The Colorado Department of Public Health has a goal to vaccinate 70% of Coloradans 70+ by the end of February.

The Governor says educators include teachers, and those who are in the classroom with kids.

Governor Polis made the announcement in a press conference on Friday, you can watch it here:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

