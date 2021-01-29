Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 Logo
All Mitchell High School staff members being ‘released,’ will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs
Parents and students walk out of the Southwest Motors Event Center, where kids and staff...
All-clear given for Goodnight Elementary School; no explosives found
Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
A Soldier from Company A, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard...
1st Colorado National Guard’s infantry company since World War II deploys to the Middle East
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie...
Teens arrested in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children

Latest News

1.29.21
Warming up today
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
Quick warm up Friday
Warmer day ahead