Waiting for federal unemployment benefits? Here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said it expects people who are eligible for federal unemployment assistance to start receiving benefits again soon.

On Thursday, CDLE said it started emailing about 230,000 Coloradans who might be eligible to re-open their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims.

CDLE migrated to a new online unemployment benefits system, called MyUI+, in mid-January. The site combines both regular state unemployment claims and federal benefits into one system.

Since the system updated, only people who filed for regular state unemployment claims have been able to request payment.

Federal benefits expired Dec. 26, 2020. Even though they were later extended through the Continued Assistance Act, CDLE said it has to meet federal requirements before processing the claims.

“We are working as quickly as we can to update our systems so that they comply with new federal requirements, and as soon as those systems are ready, we will pay out PUA claims,” a CDLE spokesperson told 11 News. “About half of states have been able to start paying these benefits due to the delay in Congressional action.”

According to CDLE, by federal law, in order for people to apply for PUA, they must first apply for regular unemployment and be denied. Coloradans who received the email from CDLE Thursday were instructed to go to MyUI+, file a regular claim and then reopen their old PUA claim on Monday.

The state labor department previously told 11 News it hoped to have everything up and running by late January or early February.

People with questions can call a third party call center at 303-536-5615.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.