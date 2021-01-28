Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Vibes release 2021 schedule

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We’ve got good Vibes coming in 2021.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes have released their schedule for the upcoming year, ready to play their first season as part of the new MLB Partnership League.

The Vibes haven’t taken the field since the end of the 2019 season. Now, they will play seven other teams in the re-tooled Pioneer League for a 96-game regular season.

The Vibes open 2021 at home against the Grand Junction Rockies May 22nd. There will be 48 home games played at UCHealth Park, and fans will be allowed inside to watch. Currently the Vibes are accepting deposits on full season and half season memberships, as part of their “Vibe Tribe” packages. Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale March 1st.

The Vibes hope to offer 100% capacity at the ballpark for the season opener in May, but will follow state and county health guidelines as first pitch approaches.

