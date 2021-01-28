Robber hops counter, steals cash from 2 Key Banks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Key Bank locations were robbed in the span of an hour Wednesday, likely by the same man.

In both crimes, the robber jumped the counter and demanded cash from the teller. He never showed a gun.

The first robbery was reported at the location at 3605 Hartsel Drive around 2:20 p.m. Just over an hour later, the crook struck again at a Key Bank in the 5700 block of North Academy Boulevard, 4 miles away from the first scene.

Police have recovered the robber’s getaway car but have not located the suspect. At the time of this writing, no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

