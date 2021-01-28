Advertisement

Pueblo elementary school evacuated for bomb threat

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An elementary school has been evacuated following a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Police tell 11 News Goodnight Elementary School students and staff have been taken to the Southwest Motors Event Center at the Colorado State Fairground. Parents are being told they can go right now to the event center to pick up their children.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department tells 11 News the building is being swept as of 10 a.m. It’s not clear if the threat was called in or how the school was made aware.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

