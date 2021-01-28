Nuggets run away from short-handed Heat, 109-82

MIAMI (AP) - The Denver Nuggets might not want this road trip to end.

And the Miami Heat cannot get Jimmy Butler back quickly enough. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, JaMychal Green scored 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver. Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Bam Adebayo had 15 for Miami.

