Nuggets run away from short-handed Heat, 109-82

Denver wins 5th straight
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA. (KKTV)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - The Denver Nuggets might not want this road trip to end.

And the Miami Heat cannot get Jimmy Butler back quickly enough. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, JaMychal Green scored 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver. Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Bam Adebayo had 15 for Miami.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/27/2021 8:26:47 PM (GMT -7:00)

