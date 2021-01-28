‘No one is off limits’: IRS warns consumers to beware of scammers going after stimulus money

DENVER (KKTV) - As many Americans look toward the possibility of a third round of stimulus payments, the IRS is warning people to be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal that money, along with people’s personal information.

According to the IRS, most of these scams involve criminals pretending to be the federal revenue service. The scammers might reach out to people via email, text message or phone call. The IRS says those are big red flags.

“The IRS will never demand anything over a telephone or threaten arrest or anything like that,” said Special Agent in Charge Andy Tsui. “The normal IRS will send correspondences and work out payment plans and never ask for payment directly.”

Even though Tsui works for IRS Criminal Investigation in Denver, he said he’s even been the target of scams like this.

“I’ve gotten the text messages, the emails, even the phone calls with those that are impersonating the IRS, so really no one is off-limits to these folks.”

With tax season right around the corner, Tsui said scammers are more likely to try to trick consumers by impersonating the IRS.

“It may feel like it seems normal to get a correspondence or some kind of contact from the IRS, but definitely be cautious because the IRS doesn’t text message taxpayers, especially asking for account information,” he said. “The IRS will never do that.”

According to the IRS, other common scams include:

Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the Economic Impact Payment

Phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with keywords such as “coronavirus,” “COVID-19” and “stimulus” in varying ways

The organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits

Offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments

Fake donation requests for individuals, groups and area heavily affected by the disease

Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result

Tsui said there is a task force in Colorado made up of several agencies, including the IRS and FBI, that are looking for the criminals behind this type of fraud. However, Tsui said he’s hoping by educating people, it will prevent these crimes from ever happening.

“Investigating the criminals and bringing them to justice usually happens after we’ve already had victims and the impact is already there,” he said. “So we do want to prevent as much of this as possible.”

There are several ways to report scams like this. If it’s a suspicious email that appears to be from the IRS, you can forward the email to phishing@irs.gov.

Coronavirus-related scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or through the NCDF’s website.

If someone’s stimulus payment is stolen, reports can be made online.

