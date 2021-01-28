Advertisement

FOUND: Senior who suffers from a cognitive impairment last seen in Colorado on Tuesday

Carl Jeffers, last seen 1/26/21 in Palisade.
Carl Jeffers, last seen 1/26/21 in Palisade.(CBI)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Minutes after the CBI asked for help finding a missing senior, the agency reported he was found and is safe.

PREVIOUS:

A statewide alert was issued on Thursday in Colorado for a missing senior.

A photo of 84-year-old Carl Jeffers is at the top of this article. Jeffers suffers from a cognitive impairment, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He was last seen on Jan. 26 at about 7:30 p.m. in the town of Palisade on the west side of the state off I-70.

Jeffers may be driving a silver 2011 Toyota RAV4 with Colorado license plate number 588-QYQ.

If you see Jeffers or the vehicle you’re asked to call 911. If you have information on his location you can call 970-242-6707.

