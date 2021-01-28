Advertisement

Man with machete assaults, robs Pueblo man

From left: The suspect was pulled over while driving the stolen vehicle; the machete involved...
From left: The suspect was pulled over while driving the stolen vehicle; the machete involved in the crime.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A machete-wielding is in custody after assaulting a man and stealing his car.

Police were called to a home on Egan Avenue on Pueblo’s southeast side just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a reported robbery.

“The victim told officers that a male he knows assaulted him, including cutting his hand with a machete, and took his car,” Capt. Tom Rummel wrote on Twitter.

Not long after, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle about a mile away from the original scene. He pulled the car over near Evans and Arroyo and was able to take the suspect into custody without incident. The machete was found in the car. The suspect is now facing charges of second-degree assault, menacing, motor vehicle theft and aggravated robbery.

The victim was treated for the cut and a lump on his head.

Rummel praised the officers involved for their quick work.

“Good job by all of the officers involved!” he wrote.

