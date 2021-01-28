Local tourism office hopeful 2021 will be recovery year with new projects in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Visit Colorado Springs is hopeful 2021 will be a recovery year with new attractions and projects coming to the Pikes Peak region after a very difficult year of shutdowns and restrictions.

Visitors are usually attracted to Garden of the Gods, parks in Manitou Springs, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and more. With the Cog Railway and Pikes Peak Summit House reopening this summer, and Southwest Airlines coming to town in March, Visit COS is hopeful these projects can help our small businesses and local economy.

“The travel and tourism industry was of course one of the industries hit the hardest during the pandemic. So, 2021 we’re really looking to in the Pikes Peak region as a recovery year and it’s great now that we do have capacity for our restaurants to be open with some indoor dining,” said Alexea Veneracion of Visit COS.

Visit COS is encouraging travelers to plan ahead and book trips now, whether you wait for the second half of the year when more vaccines are possibly rolled out, or even explore locally. Visit COS said they found that workers left about a third of their paid time off on the table last year.

“When we had to either cancel trips we had planned or just totally take that off the table for the foreseeable future, that is hard for people whether it’s losing time with your loved ones, if you were going to take a trip with them, or just taking those breaks from work,” said Veneracion.

When using PTO if you can, the U.S. Travel Association encourages Americans to actually plan their time off for both personal health and well-being, as well as helping our nation’s economic health.

For more information on traveling locally in Colorado Springs, click here.

