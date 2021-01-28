Advertisement

Broadmoor World Arena will host CHSAA basketball, spirit state championships in March

CHSAA logo
CHSAA logo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More state championship games are coming to Southern Colorado.

CHSAA announced Thursday that all classes of the boys and girls state basketball championships will be held at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. The competition will take place over two days, March 19 and 20. According to chsaanow.com, Friday the 2A boys and girls, 4A boys and girls and 5A girls’ championships will take place. Saturday the 1A boys and girls, 3A boys and girls and 5A boys’ championship games will wrap up the season.

CHSAA finalized the World Arena location with the help of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

“We are excited that we can offer our student participants the state championship experience those that preceded them have had, “CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement. “Thank you to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation for providing the necessary support that will make this possible. We know the experience at the Broadmoor World Arena will be a special one as it is one of the state’s premier athletic facilities. In the time of a pandemic, to have a civic-minded group step up to sponsor these events is pretty special.”

CHSAA did not mention the possibility of having fans inside the World Arena to watch the championship games. Currently, no fans are allowed inside Broadmoor to watch Colorado College hockey.

Another “Season B” sport, spirit, will wrap up a week later at the World Arena. The spirit championships will take place March 25-27, and include hip-hop, jazz dance, poms, game day cheer, all-girl cheer and co-ed cheer events.

This marks another CHSAA state championship event that was moved to Southern Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, all football state championship games were played in a single weekend at CSU-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl.

