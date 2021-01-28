1st Colorado National Guards infantry company since World War II deploys to the Middle East

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Release) – The Colorado National Guard Company will host a private departure ceremony for approximately 70 Colorado Army National Guard warriors from Company A “Attack” 1st Battalion 157th Infantry Regiment (MTN) at the North Colorado Springs Readiness Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2021.

This approximately one year deployment, in support of Operation Spartan Shield, is the first for Colorado Infantry since World War II, when then Lt. Col. Felix Sparks led the 157 to the liberation of the infamous Dachau concentration camp.

“Attack Company is proud to continue the legacy of Colorado Infantry and those members that have served before us,” said Attack Company Commander, U.S. Army Capt. Brian Howard. “From our command team to our individual gunners, we are all motivated and excited for this opportunity to work alongside our brothers and sister in Vermont.”

The unit is aligned with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will join with the Vermont Army National Guard to support combatant commanders with infrastructure security forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of operations.

“These diverse and highly skilled Colorado National Guard Soldiers have volunteered to leave Colorado and serve our federal mission, defending freedom and supporting coalition forces.” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. “Thank you to the families, employers and communities who support these warriors and our service members who continuing to serve our communities here in Colorado.”

In May of 1949 the 157th Infantry Regiment was re-designated the 157th Regimental Combat team and nearly a decade later, on Feb. 1, 1959, was re-organized into 1st Battalion 157th Field Artillery. Today, the 3rd Battalion 157th Field Artillery still holds the official linage and honors of the historic Colorado Infantry.

For 51 years, seven months and 24 days the COARNG was without an infantry unit. On September 25, 2010 the 1-157th Infantry officially returned to the COARNG. This infantry unit remains determined not only to carry on the unit designation of Colorado infantrymen who came before them, but also uphold the long and proud traditions of the Infantry in Colorado.

Due to COVID mitigation procedures, the ceremony is closed to the public and all non-essential personnel.