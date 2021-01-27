‘We have an angel among us’: 1 year since Gannon Stauch disappearance

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks one year in the heartbreaking case of a young boy allegedly slain by his stepmother.

On Jan. 27, 2020, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood near Fountain. Initially reported as a runaway by stepmother Letecia Stauch, investigators now believe Stauch, 37, killed the little boy in cold blood and then twice dumped his remains, first off Highway 105 and Perry Park Road in Douglas County, then later in a suitcase under a highway bridge in Florida.

Stauch fled Colorado early in the investigation and was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 2. Information on her case can be found here and here.

Gannon was honored in a public memorial service streamed by Restoration Church in August before being formally laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina one month later. Family and friends have spoken in the year since his death of his inherent goodness, goofy sense of humor and contagious smile.

Restoration Church released a statement Wednesday on behalf of Al Stauch, Gannon’s father:

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF AL STAUCH- One year ago Gannon disappeared. But if it wasn’t for God’s grace, the prayers of... Posted by Restoration Church on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.