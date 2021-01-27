Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have one day left to claim it
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday is the deadline for a major prize. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a Powerball ticket in Windsor 179 days ago and that ticket is worth $150,000.
Powerball players have 180 days to claim their prize in Colorado. The ticket was purchased back on Aug. 1 at a King Soopers in Windsor, according to Retro 102.5. That means the winner has until the end of the day on Wednesday to make a claim.
If the winner doesn’t claim the cash, the money goes to one or several of the programs that benefit from Colorado Lottery sales.
