Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have one day left to claim it

WINDSOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday is the deadline for a major prize. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a Powerball ticket in Windsor 179 days ago and that ticket is worth $150,000.

Powerball players have 180 days to claim their prize in Colorado. The ticket was purchased back on Aug. 1 at a King Soopers in Windsor, according to Retro 102.5. That means the winner has until the end of the day on Wednesday to make a claim.

If the winner doesn’t claim the cash, the money goes to one or several of the programs that benefit from Colorado Lottery sales.

One day left! A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 will expire after tomorrow if it is not claimed. Did you buy Powerball tickets in Windsor back in August? If so, check your tickets! https://t.co/FzPGm1lTXq — Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.