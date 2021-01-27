Advertisement

Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have one day left to claim it

Powerball
Powerball(AP)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday is the deadline for a major prize. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a Powerball ticket in Windsor 179 days ago and that ticket is worth $150,000.

Powerball players have 180 days to claim their prize in Colorado. The ticket was purchased back on Aug. 1 at a King Soopers in Windsor, according to Retro 102.5. That means the winner has until the end of the day on Wednesday to make a claim.

If the winner doesn’t claim the cash, the money goes to one or several of the programs that benefit from Colorado Lottery sales.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
Much warmer by late week
Light snow ends tonight...COLD
Police Chief Brian Churchill
Manitou Springs police chief on administrative leave
Jan. 25 Monday's Most Wanted fugitives
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 25
Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.
Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets
Pueblo 5-star variance.
WATCH: Pueblo's 5-Star variance program starts, several restaurants approved
Much warmer by late week
Light snow ends tonight...COLD
The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
Colorado’s entire congressional delegation writes letter hoping to keep Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base