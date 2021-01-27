Saad scores twice, Avalanche rout Sharks 7-3

(AP) -DENVER (AP) - Brandon Saad scored twice, one in a three-goal flurry at the end of the first period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3. Mikko Rantanen scored a goal for the sixth straight game to tie an Avalanche record, and Valeri Nichushkin added a short-handed goal and an assist in the rout. Ryan Donato and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist each for the Sharks. San Jose took a 1-0 lead on Donato’s third goal of the season at 10:39 of the first before Colorado came storming back. Joonas Donskoi tied it at 16:15, and 46 seconds later Saad gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead.

1/26/2021 9:56:01 PM (GMT -7:00)

