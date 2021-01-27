Advertisement

Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Cici's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.

Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.

Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.
Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday
Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Lelarey Street on Jan. 26, 2021.
1 injured in central Springs shooting
Stock photo of police lights.
‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets

Latest News

Private student loans represent about 8% of total education debt.
Will there be relief for private student loan borrowers?
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines