Advertisement

Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

Cheesy and pink
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.(Source: Kraft Mac & Cheese)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIX/Gray News) - There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with candy-flavored pink Kraft Mac & Cheese.

According to a press release, the Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” Kraft said.

You can enter a contest and be one of 1,000 people to receive a Candy Mac & Cheese kit.

They’ll be delivered by February 14.

Enter to win here.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.
Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday
Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Lelarey Street on Jan. 26, 2021.
1 injured in central Springs shooting
Stock photo of police lights.
‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets

Latest News

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In battle over GameStop stocks, two big players flinch
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
Thomas-Greenfield on China: "They threaten our values, and they threaten our way of life, and...
Biden’s pick for UN post calls China ‘a strategic adversary’
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence