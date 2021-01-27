Advertisement

‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some type of incident forced the closure of a roadway in Castle Rock Tuesday night at a scene that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) only described as having a, “heavy police presence.”

Just after 9:20 p.m., CDOT announced an off-ramp was blocked at Meadows Parkway just to the south of the Outlets at Castle Rock. Soon after, police announced the entire overpass where Founders Parkway runs into Meadows Parkway was closed for an investigation.

No other details were immediately shared on the investigation taking place. As this is a developing story, this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The original purpose of this article was to inform the public of a roadway closure. This article may or may not be updated depending on the nature of the incident.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
Much warmer by late week
Light snow ends tonight...COLD
Police Chief Brian Churchill
Manitou Springs police chief on administrative leave
Jan. 25 Monday's Most Wanted fugitives
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 25
Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.
Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday

Latest News

Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have one day left to claim it
Pueblo 5-star variance.
WATCH: Pueblo's 5-Star variance program starts, several restaurants approved
Much warmer by late week
Light snow ends tonight...COLD
The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
Colorado’s entire congressional delegation writes letter hoping to keep Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base