‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some type of incident forced the closure of a roadway in Castle Rock Tuesday night at a scene that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) only described as having a, “heavy police presence.”

Just after 9:20 p.m., CDOT announced an off-ramp was blocked at Meadows Parkway just to the south of the Outlets at Castle Rock. Soon after, police announced the entire overpass where Founders Parkway runs into Meadows Parkway was closed for an investigation.

No other details were immediately shared on the investigation taking place. As this is a developing story, this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The original purpose of this article was to inform the public of a roadway closure. This article may or may not be updated depending on the nature of the incident.

ROAD CLOSURE: The Founders overpass is currently closed in both directions due to police activity. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/qCXzE2uMi7 — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) January 27, 2021

