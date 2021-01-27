FBI seeking help identifying woman who could have ‘critical information’ in child exploitation case

DENVER (KKTV) - The FBI is calling on the public for help identifying a woman who may have critical information in a child exploitation case.

The woman was caught on camera in a video with a child likely made around October 2019. Known as “Jane Doe 43,” she’s believed to be between 20-30, is white, and is English-speaking.

“This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images,” the FBI said in a news release Wednesday.

The FBI says its image analysis attempts to answer these four questions -- no clue, regardless of how small, is insignificant.

- What useful clues are there in the background? (What’s visible on the walls, are there distinct clothes or commercial labels visible?)

- Can a time frame for when the pictures were taken be determined?

- What is the physical location of the children in the photos? (Country, state, hotel room, etc.)

- Who are the children in the photos?

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip through tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL_FBI.

