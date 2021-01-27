District 49 looking for new bus drivers, says it is facing ‘critical’ staffing shortage

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 49 is approaching a critical juncture with its current number of bus drivers as the district prepares its transition back to in-person learning.

The district says they have a dire need for additional bus drivers as more and more students return to campus, and that if the need is not met, it could force a reduction in service.

“Getting students to school safely and on time are our top priorities. We pride ourselves on delivering excellent customer service,” said D-49 Director of Transportation Jack Pietraallo. “We certainly expect we will continue to welcome more students back to campus, but we will not have enough drivers to meet the increased need.”

During the fall semester, Pietraallo was able to stretch the small staff by deploying and redeploying available drivers and cutting and combining routes, the district said. But that’s only going to get harder as the district brings more students.

“Moving forward with current staffing levels could result in an extremely inconvenient, but unavoidable reduction in service as the district increases in-person learning,” the district said in a news release Wednesday.

“No matter how we slice it, our families will feel the pain and will have to plan for the inconvenience if we are unable to hire more drivers,” Pietraallo said.

The district says it is actively pursuing new drivers and is hoping to use this time while students are largely remote to hire and train drivers. New hires will receive hourly pay during training while simultaneously earning a commercial drivers license.

“We care deeply about our students and our drivers, and we know there are good candidates out there who can help us make in-person learning possible for kids in our community,” Pietraallo said. “We hope they’ll hear our story and take advantage of a great opportunity to serve their local school district!”

